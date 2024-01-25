Williams was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Suns after being assessed his second technical foul, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams will finish the contest with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 11 minutes. In his absence, expect Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway to see more minutes. Williams' next chance to play will come Friday at Atlanta.