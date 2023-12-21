Williams posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 120-111 loss to the Clippers.

Williams fell just short of his first double-double of the season, grabbing a season-high nine rebounds to go with nine points. Despite serving as a starting piece for the Mavericks, Williams is outside the top 200 in standard leagues. He should be viewed as nothing more than a sporadic streaming option.