Williams ended Saturday's 120-115 loss to the Kings with 27 points (9-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes.

With the Mavericks down three rotation players in Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dante Exum (knee) and Derrick Jones (wrist), Williams drew another start and caught fire from beyond the arc. He entered Saturday's contest having failed to exceed two made three-pointers in a game since Dec. 23, but thanks to his hot shooting display Saturday, Williams secured a new career-high scoring total. Despite the strong shooting performance to go along with the defensive production, Williams will likely see a significant drop in usage if Irving is back in action Monday against Orlando, and a steady drop in playing time if either or both of Jones and Exum are back for that contest.