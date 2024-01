Williams ended Saturday's 120-115 loss to the Kings with 27 points (9-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes.

Williams caught fire from beyond the arc, although he entered Saturday's contest having failed to exceed two made threes in a game since Dec. 23. The 25-year-old has made three straight starts, and it will be interesting to monitor his role if Derrick Jones faces an extended absence due to a wrist injury.