Williams posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 win over the Rockets.

Williams picked up four fouls for the third game in a row, but unlike his previous two games, he saw reduced minutes with Derrick Jones being a spark off the bench with 15 points. Williams has been very quiet over his last four games with averages of 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes.