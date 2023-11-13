Williams racked up zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 136-124 victory over the Pelicans.
That's three duds in a row for Williams. During that span, Williams has averaged a mere 2.6 points on a combined 3-of-14 shooting from the field. The forward will attempt to bounce back against the Pelicans on Tuesday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Quality buckets in win•
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Leading scorer in win•
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Plays 35 minutes in win•
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Dealt to Dallas•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Undergoes offseason surgery•