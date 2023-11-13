Williams racked up zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 136-124 victory over the Pelicans.

That's three duds in a row for Williams. During that span, Williams is averaging a mere 2.6 points on a combined 3-of-14 shooting from the field. The forward will attempt to bounce back against the Pelicans on Tuesday.