Williams recorded 25 points (7-10 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 win over Chicago.

Williams has had an efficient start to his 2023-24 season and has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in three of four games. He and Tim Hardaway were the only two Mavs players to score 20-plus on a night when Luka Doncic struggled with his shot and Kyrie Irving (foot) was ruled out for the second straight game. Williams signed a four-year, $53 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade from the Celtics in the offseason, and his production will be needed on nights when Doncic and/or Irving are not playing or are struggling from the floor.