Williams totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 victory over the Spurs.

Williams joined the Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade deal in July, and he had a prominent role during his team debut Wednesday. He made 79 appearances with the Celtics last year and averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game, and it appears as though he'll have a chance to improve upon those results during the 2023-24 season.