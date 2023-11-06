Watch Now:

Williams chipped in 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-118 win over Charlotte.

Williams was Dallas' third-leading scorer while co-leading the team in made threes. William is averaging 17.8 points over his last four games.

