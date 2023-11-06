Williams chipped in 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-118 win over Charlotte.
Williams was Dallas' third-leading scorer while co-leading the team in made threes. William is averaging 17.8 points over his last four games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Leading scorer in win•
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Plays 35 minutes in win•
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Grant Williams: Dealt to Dallas•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Undergoes offseason surgery•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Makes impact from bench•