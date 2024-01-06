Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Williams is coming off a one-game absence after leaving Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers early due to a sprained ankle. His status Sunday will presumably depend on how his ankle is feeling closer to tipoff. Josh Green would be a candidate for increased run if Williams cannot play.
