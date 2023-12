Williams (knee) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Williams didn't practice Monday due to knee soreness, and his activity level Tuesday is unknown. If he's unable to suit up Wednesday, Dallas' defense would lean on Derrick Jones and Dante Exum, especially with Josh Green (elbow) already ruled out. Olivier-Maxence Prosper could see an uptick in usage as well.