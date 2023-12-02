Williams ended with 16 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

November was mostly a disaster for Williams, who'd shot 33.3 percent from the floor while scoring in single digits in seven of the last 10 games coming into Friday, but the former Celtic found a spark and delivered his highest scoring output since Nov. 5, while also setting a new season high in boards. Williams has seen a bigger role in Dallas than he ever did in Boston, but as yet that extra court time hasn't translated into consistent production.