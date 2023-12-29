Williams will start against Minnesota on Thursday.
The Mavericks are shaking things up to adjust for the absence of Luka Doncic (quadriceps), so Williams will replace Tim Hardaway as Dallas looks to get more playmaking and defense into the first unit. As a starter this season, Williams has averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.
