Head coach Jason Kidd confirmed over the weekend that Williams (hand) will start in the Mavericks' preseason opener Thursday versus the Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

After coming over from Boston in a sign-and-trade deal in July, Williams will join star guards Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on the top unit for the preseason opener, while rookies Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Dereck Lively round out the starting five. Though Irving and Doncic will dominate the usage whenever they're on the court, Williams could have an opportunity to step in as the Mavericks' No. 3 scoring option, especially if he's sharing the court with two defensive-minded rookies. Though Williams holds real-life value in the form of his perimeter shooting and ability to defend both forward spots, his lack of standout production in any category keeps his ceiling low in fantasy. The 24-year-old at least looks to have reported to camp at close to 100 percent health after undergoing surgery on his left hand in June.