Williams finished with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 victory over the Lakers.

Williams returned after missing the last three games with a knee injury by connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing one point short of the 20-point mark in a winning effort. Williams has posted double figures in 11 games this season, including in two of his last three outings. He has also connected on three or more threes in nine outings this year.