Williams (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, but he apparently felt good after pregame warmups and will be able to return to the court following a one-game absence. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.
