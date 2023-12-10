Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams will miss a third straight game due to right knee soreness. Kyrie Irving (heel) and Maxi Kleber (toe) are also out, so Derrick Jones, Dante Exum and Seth Curry are candidates for increased roles. Williams' next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Lakers, but he wasn't a full participant in practice Sunday, suggesting he'll remain sidelined for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set.