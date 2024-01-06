Williams (ankle) will not play in Friday's game versus Portland, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

This is a tough blow for a Dallas team that is already very shorthanded. Williams will join Luka Doncic (ankle), Dante Exum (heel), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Markieff Morris (illness) on the shelf. Josh Green and Dwight Powell could see increased roles as a result.