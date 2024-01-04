Williams (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. He'll finish the contest with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes.

Williams hopped back to the locker room after his leg got rolled up on and was quickly ruled out with a sprained right ankle. Williams' next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with Portland.