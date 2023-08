Brown agreed to a training camp contract with the Mavericks on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brown was a second-round pick by Portland in 2021 and spent two seasons with the Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 48 games (six starts) as a rookie, but he played in just 16 contests last year, averaging 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.