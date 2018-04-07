Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: 17 points in loss

Barnes totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in Friday's 113-106 overtime loss to the Pistons.

In his return from a one game absence, Barnes shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 75 percent from the free-throw line which was good enough for 17 points Friday. Still only 25 years old, the former North Carolina standout is currently leading the Mavericks with 18.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in his sixth NBA season.