Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Aiming to debut Friday
Barnes (hamstring) is hopeful to make his season debut Friday against the Raptors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
The report more or less aligns with what coach Rick Carlisle relayed earlier this week, when he ruled Barnes out for Monday's game against the Bulls and Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but didn't speculate on the forward's status beyond that. Dorian Finney-Smith is expected to stick in the starting five Wednesday, but he'll likely move to the bench Friday if Barnes is in fact cleared to play. Barnes may need to put in a quality workout Thursday to gain clearance for the matchup with Toronto.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Out at least two more games•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Targeting Saturday return•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Hoping to put in full practice Friday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...