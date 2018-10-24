Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Aiming to debut Friday

Barnes (hamstring) is hopeful to make his season debut Friday against the Raptors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

The report more or less aligns with what coach Rick Carlisle relayed earlier this week, when he ruled Barnes out for Monday's game against the Bulls and Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but didn't speculate on the forward's status beyond that. Dorian Finney-Smith is expected to stick in the starting five Wednesday, but he'll likely move to the bench Friday if Barnes is in fact cleared to play. Barnes may need to put in a quality workout Thursday to gain clearance for the matchup with Toronto.