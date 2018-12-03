Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Another offensive explosion in win

Barnes delivered 30 points (11-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes in the Mavericks' 114-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

For the second time in as many games, Barnes put the Mavericks on his shoulders offensively, eclipsing the season high in points he'd just established against the Lakers on Friday night. The seven-year veteran established a new high-water mark in shot attempts as well, while his rebound total was his best since Nov. 6. Barnes has now tallied 20 to 30 points in four of the last five contests, easily his best stretch as a scorer this season.