Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Another prolific effort from distance in Saturday's loss
Barnes collected 18 points (6-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.
All but one of Barnes' buckets came from distance, and three of them came within a 2:15 span in the first quarter. The veteran wing was fairly dreadful otherwise, going just 1-for-9 from in front of the arc . Despite the rough night from the field, Barnes remains a virtual lock for a double-digit point tally each time he steps on the floor, and his solid body of work on the glass in March now includes a quartet of seven-rebound efforts.
