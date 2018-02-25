Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Atypically low scoring total Saturday
Barnes mustered just nine points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.
The veteran couldn't come close to successfully following up Friday's 19-point effort, posting his lowest scoring total since Jan. 20. His tally against the Jazz snapped an 11-game streak of double-digit scoring performances, and Barnes couldn't make up for his offensive downturn with appreciable contributions elsewhere. His value has been tied into points and rebounds more often than not this season, leaving him with little to offer on nights like Saturday when his shot goes cold.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in 19 in Friday's defeat•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 21 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will play Saturday against Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Probable vs. Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Goes through full practice•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...