Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Atypically low scoring total Saturday

Barnes mustered just nine points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran couldn't come close to successfully following up Friday's 19-point effort, posting his lowest scoring total since Jan. 20. His tally against the Jazz snapped an 11-game streak of double-digit scoring performances, and Barnes couldn't make up for his offensive downturn with appreciable contributions elsewhere. His value has been tied into points and rebounds more often than not this season, leaving him with little to offer on nights like Saturday when his shot goes cold.