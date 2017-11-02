Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Bounces back in Wednesday's loss

Barnes managed 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Clippers.

Barnes shook off the season-worst 3-for-11 tally from the field he'd generated in Monday's contest against Utah to get back to shoot a season-best 54.5 percent Wednesday. The six-year veteran has been a reliable source of offense in the early going, as his 16.6 points per contest attest. He continues to put in above-average work on the glass as well, averaging a career-high 6.1 rebounds in his first nine contests.