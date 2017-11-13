Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Collects season-high 13 rebounds
Barnes scored 22 points (9-14 FG 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes in Sunday's 122-99 loss to Oklahoma City.
The Dallas forward collected his third double-double of the season. Accumulating a season-high 13 rebounds, Barnes was dominant on the boards in defeat. Through 20-plus point, double-digit rebound performances like this, the forward is off to an impressive, all-around start. Barnes will look to add to his rebounding prowess against San Antonio on Tuesday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in loss to Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Drops season-high 31 points on Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Bounces back in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Held to six points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 25 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...