Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Collects season-high 13 rebounds

Barnes scored 22 points (9-14 FG 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes in Sunday's 122-99 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Dallas forward collected his third double-double of the season. Accumulating a season-high 13 rebounds, Barnes was dominant on the boards in defeat. Through 20-plus point, double-digit rebound performances like this, the forward is off to an impressive, all-around start. Barnes will look to add to his rebounding prowess against San Antonio on Tuesday.