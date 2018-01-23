Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in easy victory

Barnes finished with 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 98-75 victory over Washington.

After scoring just eight points last game, Barnes bounced back with 20 points while adding 10 rebounds. The Mavericks were surprisingly comfortable in their victory, allowing Barnes to see his lowest minutes total since late December. He continues to pace the team in scoring and will get a night off before facing the visiting Houston Rockets.