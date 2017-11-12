Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in loss to Cleveland

Barnes led the Mavericks with 23 points (9-19 FG) and 12 rebounds in a 111-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Barnes has been really clicking recently, as he's averaging over 24 points per game across his last four outings. What makes that even more impressive is the fact that he's averaging nearly eight rebounds per game in that stretch as well, which is way above his career and season averages. There's no doubt that he'll likely lead this team in scoring, but his value only rises if this sort of rebounding continues.