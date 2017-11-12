Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in loss to Cleveland
Barnes led the Mavericks with 23 points (9-19 FG) and 12 rebounds in a 111-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
Barnes has been really clicking recently, as he's averaging over 24 points per game across his last four outings. What makes that even more impressive is the fact that he's averaging nearly eight rebounds per game in that stretch as well, which is way above his career and season averages. There's no doubt that he'll likely lead this team in scoring, but his value only rises if this sort of rebounding continues.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Drops season-high 31 points on Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Bounces back in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Held to six points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 25 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Takes back seat offensively with 15 in first win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...