Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in win over OKC

Barnes amassed 12 points (5-12 FG), 12 rebounds and three assists in a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

While it doesn't show up in the stat sheet, Barnes' defense was superb in this game, as he held Paul George to two points on 1-of-12 shooting. Barnes has really taken his game to another level this season too, as his 19.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game lead the way for Dallas. What's also promising is the fact that he continues to improve, as he is averaging 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this month. The blow-ups should continue too, as he is clearly the go-to player on this weak Dallas roster.