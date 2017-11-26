Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in win over OKC
Barnes amassed 12 points (5-12 FG), 12 rebounds and three assists in a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
While it doesn't show up in the stat sheet, Barnes' defense was superb in this game, as he held Paul George to two points on 1-of-12 shooting. Barnes has really taken his game to another level this season too, as his 19.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game lead the way for Dallas. What's also promising is the fact that he continues to improve, as he is averaging 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this month. The blow-ups should continue too, as he is clearly the go-to player on this weak Dallas roster.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 31 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 16 points in 38 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Collects season-high 13 rebounds•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in loss to Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Drops season-high 31 points on Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Bounces back in Wednesday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...