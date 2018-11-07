Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles Tuesday

Barnes had 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 victory over the Wizards.

Barnes recorded his first double-double of the season Tuesday, helping the Mavericks to a nice win over the struggling Wizards. The addition of Luka Doncic and DeAndre Jordan has meant an adjustment for Barnes and he has certainly been inconsistent across his first few games back. Barnes upside is limited to scoring with some threes and rebounds, with efforts such as this one more the exception than the rule.