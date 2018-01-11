Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles Wednesday
Barnes registered 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 115-11 victory over the Hornets.
Barnes led his team to victory Wednesday night, posting a team-high in points and rebounds. Aside from his double-double, his efficiency is also noteworthy as it was his best shooting performance (69 percent) on the season, so all signs point up for Barnes in upcoming games, especially if he moves to power forward, where he played Wednesday night.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 25 points in 36 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 26 points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Posts average game in 33 minutes of action•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in 17 points Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...