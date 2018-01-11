Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles Wednesday

Barnes registered 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 115-11 victory over the Hornets.

Barnes led his team to victory Wednesday night, posting a team-high in points and rebounds. Aside from his double-double, his efficiency is also noteworthy as it was his best shooting performance (69 percent) on the season, so all signs point up for Barnes in upcoming games, especially if he moves to power forward, where he played Wednesday night.