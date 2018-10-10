Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Doubtful for opener
Barnes (hamstring) is doubtful for the Mavericks' regular-season opener against the Suns, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Rick Carlisle, Barnes hasn't had "significant practice time" and won't see the floor until that changes. If he ends up missing some of the early portion of the season, Wesley Matthews, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber could see extra run.
