Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Drains four threes against T-wolves

Barnes scored 23 points (7-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding two rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Luca Doncic led the charge for the Mavs, but Barnes provided a strong secondary offensive option for the club. The 26-year-old is having the best season of his career from three-point range, but his relative lack of production in other categories beyond his scoring puts a damper on his fantasy value.