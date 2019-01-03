Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Drops 17 in win
Barnes scored 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), and added four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets.
Barnes didn't shoot the ball very well, but nonetheless helped lead the Mavericks to a blowout win Thursday against Charlotte. The veteran wing is averaging 18.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 threes and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the line. While he's not blowing owners away with one particular stat, Barnes is helping to provide necessary floor spacing as the second option behind Luka Doncic for the Mavs.
