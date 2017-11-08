Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Drops season-high 31 points on Wizards
Barnes finished with 31 points (11-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over the Wizards.
Barnes finished with a season-high 31 points Tuesday -- a mark he hit six times last season. He remains one of the safest options on the Mavericks and has a high fantasy floor, but a low ceiling. Regardless, he averaged 19.2 points and 5.0 rebounds on 46.8 percent from the field last year -- numbers he's hovering around this year.
