Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Expects to play more power forward
Barnes said Monday that he spent the offseason preparing his body to play power forward, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Barnes played some small-ball four last season, but coach Rick Carlisle apparently plans to start Barnes at power forward full time in 2017-18, with the aging Dirk Nowitzki slotting in at center. The move shouldn't change much for Barnes, who spent 60 percent of his minutes at power forward last season, per Basketball-Reference, and it should result in even better spacing for the Mavs, who ranked fifth in the league in made three-pointers last season. Perhaps the biggest implication is that Nerlens Noel, the Mavericks' best rim-protector, will come off the bench.
