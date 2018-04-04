Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Getting rest Wednesday
Barnes is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Magic for rest purposes, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barnes logged 34 minutes in Tuesday's upset victory over the Trail Blazers, producing 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds. With Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), Dwight Powell (knee) and Dennis Smith (knee) also unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set, supporting players like J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell will likely step into larger roles on the offensive end.
