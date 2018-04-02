Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Goes for 30 in loss
Barnes had 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3PT, 5-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Cavs.
Barnes was one of only two Mavs to score in double-figures on an afternoon in which the team collectively shot just 40 percent from the field. Over his last five games, Barnes is averaging 20.8 points, 4.6 boards and 3.0 assists.
