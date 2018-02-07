Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Goes through full practice
Barnes (ankle) went through a full practice Wednesday, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Barnes was held out of Monday's game against the Clippers with a sprained left ankle, but his return to practice Wednesday is certainly an encouraging sign. While the Mavs are technically listing Barnes as questionable on their latest injury report, it would be a surprise if he's not back in the lineup at his usual small forward spot.
