Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Has 23 points in victory

Barnes finished with 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the Warriors.

Barnes managed 23 points during Saturday's upset victory, adding eight rebounds with little else. Barnes provides a consistent source of scoring and threes with decent rebounding numbers. His defensive stats are basically non-existent leaving him as a borderline standard league player, basically rostered due to the fact points are hard to come by in many formats.