Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Heats up in close loss
Barnes posted 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound across 35 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Although his line was almost exclusively scoring-dependent, Barnes, came through with a stellar offensive showing that saw him equal a season high with five made three-pointers. The seven-year veteran has alternated some scoring spikes with several sub-20-point efforts in December, as he now has generated totals of 25, 27 and 30 points (twice) during the month. Barnes is currently averaging one more point per game (19.6) than last month, but he's seen drop-offs in his rebounds, assists and steals compared to his November totals.
