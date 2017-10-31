Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Held to six points Monday

Barnes managed just six points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Monday's 104-89 loss to the Jazz.

Barnes endured his second-worst shooting night of the season and scored in single digits for the first time against a stingy Jazz defense. The 25-year-old is currently hauling in a career-high 6.4 rebounds in addition to posting a solid 16.6 points, but he's also averaging a career-low 37.9 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range.