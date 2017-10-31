Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Held to six points Monday
Barnes managed just six points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Monday's 104-89 loss to the Jazz.
Barnes endured his second-worst shooting night of the season and scored in single digits for the first time against a stingy Jazz defense. The 25-year-old is currently hauling in a career-high 6.4 rebounds in addition to posting a solid 16.6 points, but he's also averaging a career-low 37.9 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 25 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Takes back seat offensively with 15 in first win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will start Friday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Sitting out Thursday's exhibition for rest•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...