Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Hits five triples Wednesday
Barnes finished with 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 victory over Atlanta.
Barnes led all scorers with 25 points Wednesday, going 8-of-16 from the field including 5-of-8 from the perimeter. Barnes has been on a tear from beyond the arc of late, hitting at least three triples in eight of his last 10 games. The scoring and three's are nice but it doesn't take away from the fact he averages just 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high 19 points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Another offensive explosion in win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Logs season-high 28 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Has 23 points in victory•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads Mavs with 23 points Monday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.