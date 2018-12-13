Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Hits five triples Wednesday

Barnes finished with 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 victory over Atlanta.

Barnes led all scorers with 25 points Wednesday, going 8-of-16 from the field including 5-of-8 from the perimeter. Barnes has been on a tear from beyond the arc of late, hitting at least three triples in eight of his last 10 games. The scoring and three's are nice but it doesn't take away from the fact he averages just 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks.