Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Hoping to put in full practice Friday

Barnes (hamstring) participated in parts of Tuesday's practice and is hoping to put in a full session Friday, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Barnes continues to nurse a strained right hamstring, but coach Rick Carlisle sounded optimistic when discussing the situation after Tuesday's practice. "He's making good progress with no setbacks that I'm aware of," Carlisle said. "He did pick up his activity and was in more non-contact things. We'll shoot for Friday, which should be a full practice day and see where we are then." Barnes has already been ruled out of Wednesday's season opener, and at this point it's unclear if he has a realistic chance to play Saturday against Minnesota.