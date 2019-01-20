Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads all scorers in loss

Barnes scored a game-high 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-99 loss to the Pacers.

Luca Doncic got an early exit after his second technical foul, leaving Barnes as the Mavs' top scoring threat down the stretch, with predictable results. The 26-year-old has had an erratic start to 2019, scoring 20 or more points four times in his last nine games, but also scoring 11 or less three times.