Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads Mavs with 23 points Monday

Barnes totaled 23 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four steals and one assist across 33 minutes in Monday's 103-98 win over the Bulls.

Barnes has now collected seven-straight double-digit point contests, with his season-high being set in this game Monday night. Not only did he shoot the ball more, but he picked up his efforts on the defensive end with four steals, two trends which bode well for his future production on the Mavs.