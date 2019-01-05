Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in loss to Celtics

Barnes scored a team-high 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-93 loss to the Celtics.

The 26-year-old continues to alternate games of 20-plus points with games in the teens, and Barnes is now averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 boards and 3.4 three-pointers over his last seven games. His improved long-range shooting, both in terms of accuracy and volume, has given his fantasy value a lift, but Barnes' contributions remain limited to those few categories.