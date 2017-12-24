Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring again
Barnes had 22 points (10-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Hawks.
Barnes finished with a team-high 22 points, but once again failed to really contribute anywhere else. He is going to be able to continue to put up some nice scoring numbers as the Dallas team is lacking in that department. Aside from this, however, he does have a few downsides to his game. He doesn't shoot a lot of three-pointers for the main scoring option, yet his efficiency remains average at best. He also provides next to no defensive stats, severely limiting his upside.
